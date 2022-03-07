EU’s Borrell: 5 million Ukrainians are expected to flee the country

European Union chief for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that as many as five million Ukrainians are expected to flee the country if Russia’s bombing of Ukraine goes on.



“We must prepare to receive around five million people … We must mobilise all the resources of the EU to help those countries receiving people,” Josep Borrell told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of EU development ministers in Montpellier, France on Monday. “We will need more schools, more reception centres, more of everything,” he said.

Josep Borrell also promised closer scrutiny of EU aid spending in countries that have diplomatically supported Russia or refrained from criticizing Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The number of people fleeing the war in Ukraine has exceeded 1.5 million, becoming the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II, the UN said on Sunday.

A photo of the railway station in Kharkiv, full of people trying to escape the city, has become viral today.