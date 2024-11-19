So,
According to G4media, at the end of May 2022, a Țiriac Air flight chartered by Nordis to Nice transported PSD leaders Marcel Ciolacu, Sorin Grindeanu and Laura Vicol, along with their children, to see the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monaco. Afred Simonis, then a PSD deputy, was also on the same plane.
The law does not prevent them from traveling in their free time on private jets, but these expenses are expensive and should appear in their tax returns. The law requires that any “gifts, services or advantages” received from individuals or companies whose value exceeds 500 euros must be declared. None of the PSD leaders mentioned private jet flights in their 2023 tax returns, relating to the 2022 fiscal year.
