After denying that he was on a luxury private plane to Nice paid for by Nordis, PM Ciolacu backtracked, saying that he went but paid for it with his own money. G4Media journalists Dan Tăpălagă and Sorin Semeniuc, however, provided indisputable evidence that four PSD politicians, led by party president Marcel Ciolacu, flew on a plane paid for by the real estate company Nordis, on May 30, 2022, on the Nice – Bucharest route.

“Let’s ask ANI (the National Integrity Agency) for an audit, to do this analysis on my assets,” was one of Marcel Ciolacu’s first reactions to G4Media’s disclosures.



The PSD leader explained, on Pro TV, that he had “never” traveled in his private life with “any plane or on a trip or on a vacation paid for by someone else” and added that he has all the documents that will attest to this and that at that time he was not prime minister. Prior to the publication of the document, Ciolacu denied any flight with a private aircraft rented by Nordis.

“First of all, it is not a private jet of Nordis, rented. It is not rented by Nordis, because I have not seen such a document before. If I was in a private jet, I was on my own money, personally, I was with my son and on trips with WizzAir, I also had my gifts given to my son. I have never, ever, in my private life gone on any plane or on a trip or on a vacation paid for by someone else. I have all the documents that will attest to this. Secondly, at that time I was not prime minister. I, like everyone else, also have a private life (…) we are not a family that indulges in excesses. We are talking about the context, the electoral campaign”, Marcel Ciolacu told Stirile Pro TV on Monday



G4Media.ro exclusively published yesterday a flight document (known in the aviation industry as a “gendec”) from which it is unequivocal that PSD leaders Marcel Ciolacu, Sorin Grindeanu, Alfred Simonis and Laura Vicol flew in 2022 on a private jet rented from Țiriac Air by the Nordis company, which entered insolvency at the beginning of October.

Although they all denied ever flying on a private jet rented from Nordis, they all appear together with their children in the so-called “general declaration” (gendec) of the flight on May 30, 2022 on the Nice – Bucharest route, from where the PSD leaders together with their children were returning from the Formula 1 Grand Prix of the Principality of Monaco.

G4Media.ro documented a total of 5 round-trip flights to Nice between March and October 2022, but not all of them involved PSD leaders. The costs for the five flights amount to tens of thousands of euros each (around 30,000). The amounts almost double if the plane makes a stopover or performs other flights. G4Media.ro conducted part of the documentation in France (Nice, Monaco) at the beginning of September, with the help of a team of French journalists.

Aviation specialists told G4Media.ro that the document in question is known in the industry as a “gendec”, an official confirmation of all passengers who actually board the plane, including the crew. In other words, the names of Ciolacu, Grindeanu or Simonis could not appear in the flight document if they were not already on board the plane. The document must accompany any private flight.

G4Media.ro has removed personal data from the document, except for the date of birth in the case of public figures who already have this information on their CVs.

In several of the five round-trip flights, only the name of the Laura Vicol – Vladimir Ciorbă family appears. Ciorba was one of the Nordis developers. In others, PSD leaders Marcel Ciolacu, Sorin Grindeanu or Alfred Simonis appear, along with other people from their entourage, such as Sorina Docuz or Monica Hunyadi, appointed by Minister Grindeanu in February 2022 as provisional administrator of the CFR Electrification Company.

The PSD leaders denied that they had flown on the private jet paid for by Nordis. Marcel Ciolacu and Alfred Simonis explicitly stated to G4Media.ro that they had never been on the private jet rented by Nordis. Grindeanu simply said that it was false information and that he had always respected the law.