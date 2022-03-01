Ex-chess champion Garry Kasparov, well-known Russians in exile set up the Anti-War Committee against Putin

A group of well-known, exiled Russian public figures have created an Anti-War Committee to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin and other officials responsible after they unleashed a “fratricidal war” against Ukraine last week.

Former tycoon and opposition politician Mikhail Khodorkovsky announced the creation of the group, which also includes, among others, ex-world chess champion Garry Kasparov, opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, exiled former lawmaker Dmitry Gudkov, and leading economist Sergei Guriyev, Radio Free Europe reports.

The group adopted a statement on Sunday, February 17, calling on the world community to “take a principal position towards violators of the international law,” adding that every person involved in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week must be held responsible for their actions.

There have been mass protests against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Russian towns and cities since the first day of the attack, February 24, with almost 6,000 being arrested so far.