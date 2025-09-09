Ex-Finance Minister: Ciolacu Ignored Warnings on Deficit

Former Finance Minister Marcel Boloș claims he warned ex-Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu “at least six times” that “the budget deficit is collapsing.” The briefings began on August 18, 2024. Bolos said Ciolacu used a dirty language to say he cares less about the deficit.

Speaking on Antena 1, Boloș said it was “plainly obvious that state-owned companies were in disarray.” “When I told him ‘Mr. Prime Minister, the budget deficit is going downhill,’ he told me that he feels pain in his genital organ about the budget deficit,” said Marcel Boloş Boloș said, according to News.ro. He stressed that he had “informed him at least six times,” starting on August 18, 2024.

“And after that, the briefings were monthly,” added the former Finance Minister. He admitted regretting not resigning, even though he tried: “My regret is about not resigning. I tried three times, I had my resignation written three times. Maybe now people believe miracles could have been done.”

Former Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu denied using such language: “I don’t… not even with close colleagues or friends do I speak that way. I have many flaws, but not that one.”

Another former Finance Minister, Adrian Câciu, argued that “there has never been in Romania’s history a period as complicated as the one between 2020 and 2024.” “We had a choice: retreat like a turtle into its shell and come out poorer, or offset the erosion of purchasing power and invest?” Câciu explained. “Decisions are tough. But they’re taken. You were there, you assumed them, you move forward,” he added.

Romania’s deficit has been rising since 2016, surpassing 4% in 2019, even though the target was 3%. By 2024, the deficit had reached 9.3%.