Ex-Liberal leader Ludovic Orban announce the launch of his new party: The Right Force

Former PNL president Ludovic Orban announced on Tuesday the formation of a new center-right party to be called the Right Force, after resigning from the PNL last month.

“Today I made the decision, together with the 16 fellow members of Parliament who decided to resign from the PNL when the PNL leadership decided to bring back to power PSD, all parliamentarians, along with many of our colleagues in the country, supporters, supporters, I have decided to lay the foundations for a new center-right political construction. We made this decision because, first of all, we consider that it is a moral obligation for us to continue to represent the Romanian citizens who gave us the vote”, Ludovic Orban stated in the Parliament.

The name of the new political party should be the The Right Force.

“We did not leave PNL, but the PNL leadership left the people who trusted us, who gave us the vote and who put their hopes in the PNL. They have committed a serious betrayal of these people, preferring to sit in the PSD’s governing baggage, preferring to be the political opponent not only of the right-wing forces, but of all those who believe in democracy,” Orban said.

Ludovic Orban mentioned that it will be a “long-term construction”, which “means a fair, honest, honest, loyal way of doing politics”. He said that the constitutive act of the new party will be signed today and next Monday the documents will be submitted to the Bucharest Tribunal.