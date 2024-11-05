Ilie Bolojan, the president of the Bihor County Council, former Oradea mayor, has accepted the liberals’ proposal to be appointed as prime minister if Nicolae Ciucă wins the presidential elections, PNL sources told Digi24. The position seems somehow secured for the liberal leader from Transylvania, who received similar proposals from Marcel Ciolacu and Elena Lasconi.

However, Bolojan warned his colleagues that the elections must be won, so that the PNL can make the proposal for prime minister.

On the other hand, the former mayor of Oradea seems to have secured the position of prime minister, because Marcel Ciolacu and Elena Lasconi have advanced proposals in this direction.

The first was the USR candidate for the presidency, who declared that she would like to have Ilie Bolojan as prime minister if she wins the elections.

PSD chair Marcel Ciolacu has also showed interest in the “services” of Ilie Bolojan, especially as he repeatedly declared that, if he wins the elections, he will “share power”, that is, he will propose a prime minister from another party , with which he would achieve a majority for the government. “He is a man who wants to make reforms in Romania, a man who has shown himself to be very applied in terms of the local administration in Bihor and he is a partner that I would like, from the position of president of Romania”, declared Marcel Ciolacu, asked about the Bolojan option – premier.