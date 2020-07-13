Ex-PM Tudose’s father dies. He had tested positive for COVID-19

Constantin Tudose, the father of former PM Mihai Tudose, has died on Monday morning, according to Libertatea . He had tested positive for COVID-19.

The funeral is due in Braila, on Wednesday, local media say.

The former PM Mihai Tudose (photo), currently MEP, has confirmed the information.

“Libertatea” newspaper had reported last week that a doctor from the Braila Ambulance Service had been confirmed with coronavirus. The doctor had a test after he had found out that one of his patients, to whom he was providing home treatment in his spare time, had already been infected. The patient was Mihai Tudose’s father.