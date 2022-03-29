Ex-PM Viorica Dancila resigns from PSD, joins new party, NOI

Former SocDem prime minister and ex-PSD chairwoman Viorica Dăncilă announced on Tuesday that she resigned from PSD and joined a new party, NOI (Nation, People, Together), a political party registered this year.

“After 26 years of political career in PSD, I decided to start all over again. As of today, I am a member of a new political party. NOI is a young party, with young but valuable people, people who have decided not to stand aside anymore“, Viorica Dăncilă announced on Facebook.

The NOI party was definitively registered in the register of political parties on January 13, 2022, according to the Bucharest Tribunal. The NOI party is temporarily led by an IT specialist from Cluj, Bogdan Petrescu.

Viorica Dăncilă argued that she chose to leave the party now led by Marcel Ciolacu because she no longer finds herself and “no longer resonates with the decisions that the current leadership is taking”.

“I did not betray them, they betrayed many of us, they disappointed the trust given by many Romanians. I took on my public job, for better or worse. That is why I am convinced that my return to politics will attract a lot of criticism,” she added.

After being removed from the PSD leadership, Viorica Dăncilă obtained a position at the National Bank. The former prime minister was hired as a consultant last year.