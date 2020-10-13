Ex-PM Viorica Dancila says Liviu Dragnea has blocked from jail her bid for a MP seat

Former PM Viorica Dăncilă has claimed at Digi24 that the former PSD chairman Liviu Dragnea would have ordered from jail that the PSD organization from Teleorman to not include Dancila on the list of candidates for the parliamentary elections. Dancila says that Dragnea wants to get revenge on her for she opposed amnesty and pardon while she was prime minister.

“There are PSD members from Teleorman who have a constant dialogue with Liviu Dragnea. They talked to endorse Carmen Dan for a MP seat and to remove Viorica Dancila from the list of candidates for she opposed amnesty and pardon. Liviu Dragnea still has influence in Teleorman. He talked to certain leaders to remove me from the lists for the parliamentary elections. I am waiting for the PSD leadership’s decision now and if the leadership considers I might run for a MP seat in Teleorman I will take this step”, Dancila said.

Sources from PSD told mass media that the microbiologist Alexandru Rafila, currently Romania’s representative to the World Health Organization, might open the list of deputies in Bucharest proposed by PSD.