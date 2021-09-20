Ex-PSD leader Liviu Dragnea to support newly established party

Liviu Dragnea, former chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), announced on Sunday evening that he will support a newly established party, called Alianta pentru Patrie/ the Alliance for the Homeland. According to Dragnea, the band was set up following the steps taken by Codrin Ștefănescu.

“The party was established it is called the Alliance for the Homeland. It’s a party in the beginning. He was born out of tears, despair and suffering. Ours, everyone’s. But also from the hope that Romania can still recover “, Liviu Dragnea told Realitatea Plus.

Mass media reported that Dragnea’s party “has lured” the first member of AUR party, pan flute player Nicolae Voiculeț, known as a supporter of Romanian’s exit from the EU.

The former PSD leader Dragnea mentioned that this political party will not be nationalist, and its main objective will be “the well-being of Romanians”. Dragnea said that he will discuss with his lawyer “to analyze the possibility of an action in court” in order to clarify whether or not he has the right to hold positions in a party.

Liviu Dragnea was released from prison in July this year after serving a jail time of 2 years and 2 months in a corruption file.