Ex-PSD treasurer Mircea Draghici resigns from the party

Former treasurer of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, Mircea Draghici, indicted by DNA for two offenses of embezzlement and for using party state subsidies for other benefits, has resigned from PSD on Tuesday.

Draghici announced on his Facebook page that he “had reviewed his decision with a lot of responsibility”, while considering that fact that “PSD is under reconstruction”. He argued his decision to step down was to comply with the new path the incumbent leaderships is wanting.

Anti-corruption prosecutors accused Draghici of taking the money originating from the party subsidies by renting a house, worth EUR 500,000.