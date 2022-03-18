Ex-Russian FM: Putin eyes all Eastern Europe, including NATO member states

Former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozirev says no serious talks with Russia can be considered until it “returns to international norms.” In a statement to Fox News, the former Russian official said that sanctions against Russia should be maintained until Russian leaders begin to act within international norms and that Putin’s goals include all of Eastern Europe with the intention of “putting pressure, it attacks and intimidates other countries, including NATO members.”

Andrei Kozirev was head of Russian diplomacy from 1990 to 1996 during Boris Yeltsin’s presidency.

The former official says that the West and Russia will remain in bad relations until “Russian leaders start to respect international norms”. “I believe that when Russia returns to respecting international norms and Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are part of those norms, then they will prove that they are capable of complying with the law and internally – and I mean a minimum of respect for human rights. , for the freedom of the press – but also externally … until then, there is no agreement (ed. – between the West and Russia), and the sanctions must be maintained “, said Kozirev.

He also said that negotiations and talks with Russia would be difficult, because it practices what is called “scam diplomacy”. “They are just lying. It’s incredible,” Kozirev added.

The former Russian official warned that Russia’s targets include all of Eastern Europe with the intention of “putting pressure on, attacking and intimidating other countries, including NATO members.”

Kozirev also referred to his work relationship with his then-Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The former official says Lavrov has “changed radically” since he became head of Russian diplomacy.

“He (editor note– Lavrov) was my fellow in our diplomatic efforts. He used to share my visions, otherwise I would not have promoted him in that position and I wouldn’t have worked with him“, the former FM said, accusing Lavrov of “moral and professional decline”. “I don’t know why he is doing all these. He used to be a good diplomat and a kind man. He used to be my friend”, Kozirev added.

Kozirev blamed Vladimir Putin for what it currently happening with Russia , saying that he “has no idea of what it’s happening in the world outside his office in Kremlin or outside his underground bunker where he is hiding from Covid, and nor probably from nuclear bombs”.

“He underestimated Ukraine, he thought there is no Ukrainian nation and that they won’t oppose the Russian aggression. He thought that the West is not united and underestimated Europe as well,” Andrei Kozirev said.