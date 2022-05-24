Ex-USR leader Dacian Ciolos, some PLUS MEPs to quit the party

Dacian Cioloș now wants to leave the party as well. Not alone, but with MEPs from PLUS preparing a collective resignation, Hotnews.ro reports.

In a meeting with several MEPs, Dacian Cioloș told them that it was time for a new construction. The first step in creating the political project would be a collective resignation of PLUS MEPs and a site dedicated to the project.

The meeting on Monday evening was attended by MEPs Dragoș Pâslaru, Dragoș Tudorache, Alin Mituța and Ramona Strugariu, all of whom came to the PLUS branch and who want to follow their former party leader.

According to party sources, the next stake would be the parliamentarians in Bucharest who would like to follow them. Around 25 senators and deputies were elected from PLUS, out of a total of 80.

Dacian Cioloș has not yet confirmed this move.

In retort, USR interim chairman Cătălin Drulă said that the departure of Dacian Cioloș from USR is “a pointless issue”. “At the moment, all energies should coagulate in this project, which is the good home of all those who want to build a liberal, democratic, professional alternative in Romania. To leave now, on this model of the former leaders who at the end of their career make another project of vanity and practically to give a helping hand to this Securitate-like socialist system is a major strategic error, in my opinion, but each is responsible for the actions his politics”, Drula told RFI.

Dacian Cioloș resigned on February 7 from the position of USR president, saying that it is a natural and common sense decision, given that his program through which he proposed the USR reform was rejected by the party’s National Bureau. Ciolos was in charge of USR for only 4 months, after winning elections against his opponent Dan Barna in a landslide.