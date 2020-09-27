POLITICSTOP NEWS

Exit polls local elections: Nicusor Dan- 47.2, Gabriela Firea-39% for the Bucharest City Hall

By Alina Grigoras
CURS-Avangarde presented the exit polls at 21:00hrs for the local elections after the polling stations have closed.

The turnout for the country at 21:00hrs stood at 46% and 35% in Bucharest.

Nicusor Dan, the candidate endorsed by PNL and USR-PLUS seems to be the winner of the local elections in Bucharest for the general mayor seat, being credited with 47.2 % of the votes after the exit polls surveyed till 19:30hrs.

The current Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea (PSD) was credited with 39%.

 

Bucharest City Hall

Nicușor Dan (PNL, USR-PLUS) – 47.2 %
Gabriela Firea (PSD) – 39 %
Traian Băsescu (PMP) – 8.6 %
Călin Popescu Tăriceanu (ALDE) – 1.6 %

District 1:

Clotilde Armand ( PNL, USR-PLUS) – 47%
Dan Tudorache (PSD) – 37.7%

District 2

Radu Mihaiu (PNL, USR-PLUS) – 42%
Dan Cristian Popescu (PSD) – 31%
Neculai Onțanu (sprijit de ADER și PPUSL) – 12.9%

District 3

Robert Negoiță (București 2020) – 39%
Adrian Moraru (PNL, USR-PLUS) – 34%
Aurelian Bădulescu – 14.1%

District 4

Daniel Băluță (PSD) – 55%
Simona Spătaru (PNL, USR-PLUS) – 37%

District 5

Cristian Băcanu (PNL, USR-PLUS) -27,3%
Cristian Popescu Piedone (PPUSL) – 27,3%
Daniel Florea (PSD) – 24,3%
Marian Vanghelie (PSDI) – 14,2%

District 6

Ciprian Ciucu (PNL, USR-PLUS) – 48.2%
Gabriel Mutu (PSD) – 35.2%

 

