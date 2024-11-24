The first results of the first round of the 2024 presidential elections were announced immediately after the polls closed, at 9:00 p.m.

For the 2024 presidential elections, the Central Electoral Bureau has accredited four polling institutions: the Center for Urban and Regional Sociology – CURS, the AVANGARDE Socio-Behavioral Studies Group, The Center for International Research and Analyses and ARA Public Opinion SRL.

By the time the polls closed, 52.4% of voters had voted.

The count will decide because the data does not contain votes from the diaspora, where the 800,000 votes mean about 8.4% of the total votes.

One exit poll is conducted by CURS, and the second by Avangarde and CIRA, while ARA Public is conducting a sociological survey. Both exit polls were presented by news channels.

The big surprise is Călin Georgescu, the sovereignist independent, ranked immediately below Elena Lasconi and above George Simion, in these exit polls. If they remain the same in the coming hours and are confirmed by the count, the final will be played on December 8 between Marcel Ciolacu (PSD) and Elena Lasconi (USR). A defeat is recorded, on these data, by Nicolae Ciucă and PNL, who occupy fifth position in both polls.

EXIT-POLL Avangarde – CIRA, data gathered by 19.00hrs:



Marcel Ciolacu – 25%

Elena Lasconi – 18%

Călin Georgescu – 16%

George Simion – 15%

Nicolae Ciucă – 14%

Mircea Geoană – 5%

EXIT-POLL CURS, data gathered by 20.00hrs:

Marcel Ciolacu – 25%

Elena Lasconi – 18%

Călin Georgescu – 16%

George Simion – 14%

Nicolae Ciucă – 13%

Mircea Geoană – 5,5%

PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu, credited with the most votes in the presidential election, according to exit polls, said that today’s vote was one for balance and stability. He made these statements immediately after the exit poll results were announced. USR leader Elena Lasconi, the party’s candidate in the presidential elections, had her first reaction on Sunday evening after the polls closed for the first round and after exit polls showed her in second place, with 18%. “I thank all the Romanians who voted today. Hope is alive in Romania, for me every vote is a responsibility. I want to thank my colleagues. Thank you dear ones, I bow to you. The score as you can see is very close. Let’s enjoy tomorrow. I also want to thank Ludovic Orban for his support, Force of Justice and PMP. Romanians do not want this PSD-PNL government, today’s vote is a motion of censure against PSD-PNL. 75% of Romanians voted differently than with PSD. Next week I will talk to all the right-wing forces to prepare us for a parliamentary majority. Dear Romanians, please do not leave me alone. Help me create a parliamentary majority, because only in this way can we develop the country. Now we only see some exit polls, I want to see the final result, every vote of Romanians,” Lasconi said.

Nicolae Ciucă, the PNL candidate in the presidential elections, placed according to exit polls only in 5th place, with 13-14%, in the first round of the presidential elections, declared on Sunday evening that he would “make a decision” after the final results are announced. “We only have the estimates… After we have the final results, we will make a decision,” said PNL presidential candidate Nicolae Ciucă, after the exit polls for the first round of the presidential elections were announced. Călin Georgescu, who obtained 16% of the votes, being ranked third in the 2024 presidential elections, after Marcel Ciolacu and Elena Lasconi, according to the exit poll results, reacted by saying that “today the rich of the system have become poorer”. “The Romanian people have passed through the eye of the needle. The rich of the system have become poorer today, and the poor Romanian people have become richer. It is an astonishing awakening of conscience”, claimed Călin Georgescu. Asked by the HotNews reporter if he would support any of the candidates if they do not enter the second round, after the final results, he replied: “The Romanian people when they are alone will win”. He made these statements at his campaign “headquarters“, in a villa in Izvorani.