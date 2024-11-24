The first results of the first round of the 2024 presidential elections were announced immediately after the polls closed, at 9:00 p.m.
For the 2024 presidential elections, the Central Electoral Bureau has accredited four polling institutions: the Center for Urban and Regional Sociology – CURS, the AVANGARDE Socio-Behavioral Studies Group, The Center for International Research and Analyses and ARA Public Opinion SRL.
By the time the polls closed, 52.4% of voters had voted.
The count will decide because the data does not contain votes from the diaspora, where the 800,000 votes mean about 8.4% of the total votes.
One exit poll is conducted by CURS, and the second by Avangarde and CIRA, while ARA Public is conducting a sociological survey. Both exit polls were presented by news channels.
The big surprise is Călin Georgescu, the sovereignist independent, ranked immediately below Elena Lasconi and above George Simion, in these exit polls. If they remain the same in the coming hours and are confirmed by the count, the final will be played on December 8 between Marcel Ciolacu (PSD) and Elena Lasconi (USR). A defeat is recorded, on these data, by Nicolae Ciucă and PNL, who occupy fifth position in both polls.
EXIT-POLL Avangarde – CIRA, data gathered by 19.00hrs:
- Marcel Ciolacu – 25%
- Elena Lasconi – 18%
- Călin Georgescu – 16%
- George Simion – 15%
- Nicolae Ciucă – 14%
- Mircea Geoană – 5%
EXIT-POLL CURS, data gathered by 20.00hrs:
- Marcel Ciolacu – 25%
- Elena Lasconi – 18%
- Călin Georgescu – 16%
- George Simion – 14%
- Nicolae Ciucă – 13%
- Mircea Geoană – 5,5%
PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu, credited with the most votes in the presidential election, according to exit polls, said that today’s vote was one for balance and stability. He made these statements immediately after the exit poll results were announced.
