Today there was the signing ceremony of a contract for Romania’s purchase of F-35A Lightning II fighter jets, which the US Ambassador to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec called a “significant milestone in the strategic defense partnership between the United States and Romania”.

“Romania’s decision to acquire these advanced fighter jets is a key step in the ongoing modernization of the Romanian Armed Forces and will contribute significantly to the long-term defense of the NATO Alliance and our collective security.

Romania’s leadership on the eastern flank of the Alliance continues to play a critical role in promoting Euro-Atlantic security.

In this regard, we commend Romania for its commitment to allocate up to 2.5% of its GDP on defense spending. This will have a lasting impact on the country’s defense capabilities and its ability to contribute to NATO’s collective defense,” said ambassador Kavalec.

The American envoy stated that these F-16 aircraft “have significantly enhanced Romania’s air defense capabilities, enabling the country to take on a more prominent role in NATO’s Air Policing missions,” while “the establishment of this F-16 fleet lays the critical foundation for Romania’s ultimate transition to the F-35 fighter jet in the 2030s. “

“This transition will not only enhance Alliance interoperability but also provide the most advanced capability to survive in a cutting-edge threat environment in the years ahead.

The F-35’s advanced sensors, stealth capabilities, and network-centric warfare architecture will enable Romania to operate more effectively in a rapidly changing security environment,” Kavalec pointed out.

According to the US ambassador in Bucharest, the security challenges faced today are significant, while “Romania as an eastern flank NATO Ally, has been directly impacted by Russia’s war of aggression here in Europe. “

“Just last month, the Romanian Air Force and Allies scrambled F-16 fighter jets following the detection of a violation of Romania’s airspace near the Black Sea. These reckless acts by Russia present a persistent risk for Romania and other Allies on the eastern flank.

In this environment of expanded security demands within the Alliance and in order to protect national sovereignty, Romania has demonstrated its commitment to defense and its role as a leader in the region.”

Kathleen Kavalec thanked Romania for hosting thousands of U.S. personnel. “This presence is a tangible demonstration of our commitment to our Alliance and to the security of our Romanian partners,” she stressed.

“U.S. and Romanian cooperation on key military infrastructure projects across the country directly bolsters the readiness and responsiveness of U.S. forces in Europe.

Romania’s Campia Turzii is home to a new, state-of-the-art squadron operations facility designed to support the operations of both U.S. and NATO aircraft and crews.

Romania also demonstrates its NATO commitment by hosting NATO troops from across the Alliance, including the French-led battle group at Cincu.

Pilots from the Spanish Air Force and the British Royal Air Force stationed at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base have directly supported NATO’s enhanced Air Policing mission as threats arise in real-time.

A year ago, Romania inaugurated its European F-16 Training Center, which cements Romania’s role as a force multiplier for training Allies and partners on F-16 aircraft,” the US diplomat also recounted.

The ambassador congratulated Romania once again for “this key milestone in Romania’s defense modernization efforts.”

“Our Alliance stands united in the face of our common security challenges. I am confident that by working together, we will continue to strengthen our collective readiness to defend every inch of NATO territory. The United States is proud to stand with you as you continue to advance your defense capabilities and strengthen the ties between our two great countries and your role as a leader in the region,” she concluded.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Romania Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, Finance Minister Marcel Bolos, Defense Minister Angel Tilvar, Economy Minister Oprea, and other members of the Government in Bucharest.

The law facilitating this acquisition was promulgated by President Klaus Iohannis less than a week ago.

“Today, Romania is taking an important step in consolidating its security and strengthening international partnerships, by signing, together with the Government of the United States of America, the agreement for the acquisition of F-35 aircraft. We thus mark an essential stage in the modernization process of the Romanian Armed Forces and reiterate our firm commitment to NATO and to the values ​​we share with the United States of America: democracy, freedom and security. The signing of this agreement represents an important step in the process of equipping the Romanian Armed Forces to be able to face global challenges, because, unfortunately, the current geopolitical situation demonstrates the heightened need for credible deterrence and defensive capabilities, both at the allied and national level,” declared PM Marcel Ciolacu.

He emphasized that the F-35 aircraft, with their state-of-the-art technology, will significantly strengthen the country’s defense capacity. “They will ensure not only access to a technologically advanced system, but also improved interoperability with our NATO allies. These aircraft represent the pinnacle of aviation technology and will play a central role in our defense strategy. They will become a symbol of our air power and our ability to react quickly to any threat,” the prime minister added.

This regulatory act will allow the acquisition of F-35-specific equipment and services, the training of pilots and technical-engineering personnel to proceed under optimal conditions.

“Moreover, it will ensure the development of measures for motivating and retaining personnel in the medium and long term,” explained the PM, pointing out that this acquisition has not only a military impact, but also an economic one.

“By integrating these aircraft into the Romanian Armed Forces, Romania will stimulate the development of the defense sector and support the creation of jobs in key areas of the defense and technology industry. In addition, the integration of the F-35 into the national defense system will offer new opportunities for training and professional development for our young specialists in the technological field. It is a factor that thus contributes to the development of a competent and well-trained workforce,” highlighted Ciolacu.

According to the PM, the acquisition of the F-35 aircraft represents the largest contract that the Romanian Government through the Ministry of National Defense has signed after the Revolution of 1989.

