File photo/https://www.facebook.com/gabifirea/photos
POLITICSTOP NEWS

Family minister Gabriela Firea agrees to resign, sources say

By Alina Grigoras
0

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

The Minister of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities, Gabriela Firea, accepted on Friday to resign from the Government after a discussion with the Prime Minister and PSD President, Marcel Ciolacu, as a result of the “horror asylums” scandal, government sources told Digi24.ro. It is the second resignation after that of the Minister of Labor, Marius Budai.

Firea was given an ultimatum until Monday to think about whether or not to resign from the Government, sources from the PSD leadership told mass media.

After the release of the document that proves that the patron of the “asylums of horror”, Ștefan Godei, was employed in the senatorial cabinet of Gabriela Firea, but also at the football club owned by Florentin Pandele’s mayor’s office, she was told that she should to take a step back, otherwise the party would withdraw its political support.

Gabriela Firea is the first vice-president of the PSD and has voiced her intention to run again for the position of Bucharest general mayor. The existence of a rivalry between her and the male leaders of the party has been known for a long time in the party, Marcel Ciolacu fearing a possible desire of Gabriela Firea to run for the presidential elections.

Yesterday, Digi24 published a document that shows that Ștefan Godei, the patron of the asylum in Ilfov, has been the man of the house of the Firea-Pandele family since 2014 and was employed in all the institutions where Firea worked until he became a minister. Godea’s last job was in the Senate, where he worked as a driver until February this year, when the journalistic investigations of the asylums of horrors became public. Gabriela Firea reacted and said that he was not her driver either to the Senate or to the City Hall.

- Advertisement -

Alina Grigoras

Alina Grigoras, Editor-in-Chief

I have been editor-in-chief at the Romanian Journal for almost 7 years and in the Romanian and English-based news editing for more than 20 years, mostly reporting for the Politics and Society columns.
I graduated in journalism in 2000, having worked as a print editor since then. Print and radio correspondent during college days. BA degree in journalism and MA in advertising.
The expertise in both print and online has allowed me to learn both sides of content and I am still learning and improving myself...
I am a keen observer of reality, favoring strong interpersonal communication, I define myself more like a colleague rather than a chief and a fan of brainstorming and team work.
Passionate about reading, writing, storytelling, psychology and traveling. Published author
(“Scufia cu Vise” book for children, published in 2014).

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More