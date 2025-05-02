Final Major Poll Ahead of Sunday’s 2025 Presidential Vote

George Simion continues to be the first in the presidential race, according to data from an AtlasIntel poll conducted for HotNews. The gap between the next ranked candidates continues to be narrow.
According to the research, Simion is credited with 30.2% of the total number of those who responded to the questionnaire and is followed by the joint candidate of the PNL-PSD-UDMR Alliance, Crin Antonescu, with 24.3% and Nicușor Dan, with 22.4% of the options. Victor Ponta is in 4th place, with 11.3%, and then follows Elena Lasconi, with 6.3%.
Compared to the previous AtlasIntel survey, the difference between Antonescu and Dan increased slightly, from 0.6% to 1.9%.
The picture in the runoffs
Regarding the fight for the second round, the situation seems unchanged from previous polls. George Simion gets more votes only if he reaches the final against Victor Ponta. Otherwise, all other potential opponents – Crin Antonescu, Elena Lasconi or Nicușor Dan – surpass him.
In a George Simion-Crin Antonescu final, the difference would be 10% – 47% the PSD-PNL-UDMR candidate and 37% the AUR leader.
In a Simion-Nicușor Dan final, the difference would be only 3 percentage points.
The AtlasIntel poll shows that in a Nicușor Dan-Crin Antonescu final, the PSD-PNL-UDMR candidate would get 33% of the votes, compared to 29% for the general mayor of the Capital. In the George Simion-Victor Ponta and Nicușor Dan-Crin Antonescu final scenarios, the percentages of don’t know/don’t vote/null vote are the highest of all scenarios – 38%.
The AtlasIntel poll was conducted between April 28 and May 1, 2025 on a sample of 3,247 respondents.
