Final Major Poll Ahead of Sunday’s 2025 Presidential Vote

The gap between the next ranked candidates continues to be narrow.

The gap between the next ranked candidates continues to be narrow.

According to the research, Simion is credited with 30.2% of the total number of those who responded to the questionnaire and is followed by the joint candidate of the PNL-PSD-UDMR Alliance, Crin Antonescu, with 24.3% and Nicușor Dan, with 22.4% of the options. Victor Ponta is in 4th place, with 11.3%, and then follows Elena Lasconi, with 6.3%.