Final results for the Bucharest city hall

The Permanent Electoral Authority has announced on Monday the final results of elections for the Bucharest general municipality and for the district city halls, more than one week after the ballot. Nicusor Dan is the Bucharest mayor-elect, with 282,631 votes (42.81%), while Gabriela Firea obtained 250, 690 votes (37.97%).

Traian Basescu obtained 72,55 votes, Florin Călinescu – 13,742 votes, and Călin Popescu Tăriceanu – 9,892 votes.

672, 004 residents of Bucharest came to polls on September 27, with 660,118 valid votes being registered.

Final results for the district city halls

District 1:

Clotilde Armand (USR-PLUS, endorsed by PNL) – 36,455 votes (40.94 %)

Daniel Tudorache (PSD) – 35,451 votes (39.81%)

District 2:

Radu Nicolae Mihaiu (USR-PLUS) – 42,094 votes (36.90%)

Dan-Cristian Popescu – 35,920 votes (31.49%)

Neculai Onțanu (ADER-PPU SOCIAL-LIBERAL) – 16,035 votes (14.05%)

District 3:

Robert Negoiță (PRO București 2020) – 58,786 votes (43.74%)

Adrian-Flavius Moraru (PNL) – 38,279 votes (28.48%)

Aurelian Bădulescu (PSD) – 18,427 votes (13.71%)

District 4:

Daniel Băluță (PSD-PPU SOCIAL-LIBERAL) – 58,577 votes (57.03%)

Elena-Simona Spătaru (Aianța USR-PLUS) – 30,688 votes (29.87%)

District 5:

Cristian-Victor Popescu Piedone (PPU Social Liberal) – 25,902 votes (28.08%)

Daniel Florea (PSD) – 23,649 votes (25.63%)

Cristian-Tudor Băcanu (PNL) – 23,282 votes (25.24%)

District 6:

Ciprian Ciucu (PNL) – 54,134 votes (43.39%)

Gabriel Mutu (PSD) – 43,105 votes (34.55%).