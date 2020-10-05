Final results for the Bucharest city hall

672, 004 residents of Bucharest came to polls on September 27, with 660,118 valid votes being registered.
- Clotilde Armand (USR-PLUS, endorsed by PNL) – 36,455 votes (40.94 %)
- Daniel Tudorache (PSD) – 35,451 votes (39.81%)
- Radu Nicolae Mihaiu (USR-PLUS) – 42,094 votes (36.90%)
- Dan-Cristian Popescu – 35,920 votes (31.49%)
- Neculai Onțanu (ADER-PPU SOCIAL-LIBERAL) – 16,035 votes (14.05%)
- Robert Negoiță (PRO București 2020) – 58,786 votes (43.74%)
- Adrian-Flavius Moraru (PNL) – 38,279 votes (28.48%)
- Aurelian Bădulescu (PSD) – 18,427 votes (13.71%)
- Daniel Băluță (PSD-PPU SOCIAL-LIBERAL) – 58,577 votes (57.03%)
- Elena-Simona Spătaru (Aianța USR-PLUS) – 30,688 votes (29.87%)
- Cristian-Victor Popescu Piedone (PPU Social Liberal) – 25,902 votes (28.08%)
- Daniel Florea (PSD) – 23,649 votes (25.63%)
- Cristian-Tudor Băcanu (PNL) – 23,282 votes (25.24%)
- Ciprian Ciucu (PNL) – 54,134 votes (43.39%)
- Gabriel Mutu (PSD) – 43,105 votes (34.55%).