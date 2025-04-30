Antena 3 CNN will host the third presidential debate on Wednesday evening. Initially, only six presidential candidates were invited to the event, but after the debate on TVR, the organizers of tonight’s debate decided to change the format and invite all presidential candidates. George Simion has already announced that he will not participate.

The third debate with the candidates for Sunday’s presidential elections, and the last of this electoral campaign, takes place on Wednesday evening, starting at 6:45 PM, on Antena 3 CNN and moderated by journalist Mihai Gâdea.