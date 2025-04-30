POLITICSTOP NEWS

Final TV Electoral Debate Ahead Election: Antena 3 CNN Updates Guest List

By Romania Journal
Antena 3 CNN will host the third presidential debate on Wednesday evening. Initially, only six presidential candidates were invited to the event, but after the debate on TVR, the organizers of tonight’s debate decided to change the format and invite all presidential candidates. George Simion has already announced that he will not participate.

The third debate with the candidates for Sunday’s presidential elections, and the last of this electoral campaign, takes place on Wednesday evening, starting at 6:45 PM, on Antena 3 CNN and moderated by journalist Mihai Gâdea.

Initially, six candidates were invited to the debate that will take place in the C.A. Rosetti hall in the Palace of Parliament, namely Crin Antonescu, Elena Lasconi, George Simion, Victor Ponta, Nicușor Dan and Lavinia Șandru, according to a screenshot of the invitation sent to Ponta by television representatives, published on Antena3.ro on Wednesday evening. The publication of the invitation came after the candidate stated during the TVR debate that he had not been invited by Antena 3 CNN to the show.
Wednesday morning, after the second debate organized by TVR, in the opening of the Antena 3 website, a poster promoting tonight’s debate, “A President in Front of the Nation”, appears, featuring photos of all 11 candidates: Nicușor Dan, Crin Antonescu, Victor Ponta, Elena Lasconi, George Simion, John-Ion Banu-Muscel, Silviu Predoiu, Daniel Funeriu, Cristian Terheș, Lavinia Șandru and Sebastian Constantin Popescu.

The event organized by TVR was the only one that issued invitations to all presidential candidates.
Neither will AUR candidate George Simion participate in tonight’s debate, as he declared on Tuesday in the HotNews podcast that he will not honor any invitation to the electoral debates in this campaign. In fact, Simion recently did not participate in a show by Mihai Gâdea on Antena 3, announcing at the last second that he would no longer appear, after initially confirming.

