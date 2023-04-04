Finland officially became the 31st member of NATO

Finland became the 31st member of the North Atlantic Alliance on Tuesday following a ceremony held at NATO headquarters during which it submitted the instrument of accession, which was presented to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the representative of the guardian state of the founding treaty.

NATO Allies signed Finland’s Accession Protocol on 5 July 2022, after which all 30 national parliaments voted to ratify the country’s membership.

“We welcome Finland to the Alliance!,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, as Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto deposited Finland’s instrument of accession with the government of the United States, represented by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The Secretary General then welcomed Finnish President Sauli Niinistö to NATO Headquarters for a flag-raising ceremony to mark the country’s accession to the Alliance.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, the Secretary General thanked President Niinistö for his outstanding leadership and for leading Finland into the most successful Alliance in history. “I am deeply proud to welcome Finland as a full-fledged member of our Alliance and I look forward to also welcoming Sweden as soon as possible,” he said. “Joining NATO is good for Finland, it is good for Nordic security and it is good for NATO as a whole,” he added. The Secretary General also noted that Finland’s accession shows the world that President Putin failed to “slam NATO’s door shut.” “Instead of less NATO, he has achieved the opposite; more NATO and our door remains firmly open,” he said.

The Finnish national anthem and the NATO hymn were played, as Finland’s flag was raised outside NATO Headquarters for the first time, in the presence of President Niinistö, Foreign Minister Haavisto, Defence Minister Kaikkonen, the foreign ministers of all NATO Allies and invitee Sweden. Simultaneous flag-raising ceremonies took place at Allied Command Operations (SHAPE) in Mons (Belgium) and Allied Command Transformation in Norfolk, Virginia (United States).

Standing alongside President Niinistö, the Secretary General said: “Finland is safer and NATO is stronger with Finland as an Ally. Your forces are substantial and highly capable, your resilience is second to none and for many years troops from Finland and NATO countries have worked side-by-side as partners. From today, we stand together as Allies.”

Russia vows countermeasures

Russia will not leave Finland’s accession to NATO unanswered, which represents a new escalation of relations with the North Atlantic Alliance, the Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday. Dmitri Peskov promised “countermeasures” and qualified the expansion of the North Atlantic Alliance as a “touch on the security” of Russia.

“It is a new aggravation of the situation. The expansion of NATO is an attack on our security and on Russian national interests”, the spokesman of the Russian presidency, Dmitri Peskov, declared to the media, exclaiming: “That’s exactly how we see it!”.

“This forces us to take countermeasures” to ensure our security, he continued, adding that Moscow will act depending on how NATO “exploits Finnish territory” and whether it deploys its infrastructure near the Russian border.

“We will carefully follow what is happening in Finland, how it threatens us. Measures will be taken accordingly. Our army will react in due time”, said Peskov, indicating that there will be measures capable of ensuring Russia’s security at the “tactical and strategic” level. Regarding the nature of these measures, Peskov limited himself to saying that “they will be those deemed necessary” by Moscow.