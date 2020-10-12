FinMin after checks at the Bucharest City Hall: Huge prejudice around EUR 40 M

The Ministry of Public Finances has conducted a check at the Bucharest City Hall and found serious irregularities. FinMin Florin Citu said the prejudice would mount to around RON 200 million, meaning EUR 40 million.

“Let’s be clear for everyone. The total sum that the finance inspectors have calculated as prejudice following the check at the Capital City Hall is around RON 200 million (roughly EUR 40 million)”, the Finance minister posted on Facebook.

In a previous press conference, Citu had presented the irregularities discovered at the Bucharest City Hall. He revealed that the revenues of the city hall in 2020 are around RON 3.5 billion, while the cashes in September are almost 99%.

Minister Citu said that he had asked checks in all state institutions and that they will be conducted on an annual basis.