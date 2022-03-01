Finnish Parliament debates petition for NATO membership

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

innish MPs will debate how to handle a petition calling for a vote on NATO membership on Tuesday as a poll showed a historic change in attitude in the traditionally non-aligned country after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in a Twitter post Monday evening that a planned debate in parliament the following day would cover the situation in Ukraine and was not intended as a “wider conversation on Finland’s policy regarding military alignment or non-alignment”.

The Finnish PM argues that, as a citizen’s petition requesting a parliament debate on a referendum had reached the necessary 50,000 signatories to trigger a debate in parliament, it “makes sense to hear the parties’ views on handling the issue.”

According to the survey, commissioned by public broadcaster Yle, 53 percent of Finns backed their country joining the military alliance, 28 percent opposed it, and 19 percent were unsure.

Russia warned on Friday that Finland’s or Sweden’s accession to NATO would have “serious military and political repercussions” – a threat that has been launched from Moscow in recent years, the agency said.

However, Finland, a non-aligned military party but a member of the European Union, joined the EU and other NATO member states’ support actions for Ukraine. First of all, Finland announced on Monday that it had decided to supply Ukraine with weapons: 2,500 assault rifles, 150,000 bullets, 1,500 missile launchers and 70,000 rations for troops.

In another response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Alko, Finland’s state-run alcohol distributor, took vodka and other Russian products off the shelves Monday.

Finland shares a 1,340-kilometre-long (830-mile-long) border with Russia. While neither it nor neighbouring Sweden are NATO members, both countries are partners of the Western military alliance.