Two candidates for the November 24 election filed petitions with the Constitutional Court on Wednesday to annul the first round of the presidential election. They are Sebastian Constantin Popescu, candidate from the New Romania Party, and Cristian Terheș, candidate from the Romanian National Conservative Party, according to the CCR website.

According to an announcement by the Court, the two appeals will be judged by magistrates on Thursday, November 28. The result of last Sunday’s elections was established following a fraud committed by independent candidate Călin Georgescu who “deceived the electorate through a massive online campaign in which he promoted himself as the messianic man who fights with his bare hands and with ZERO lei of campaign money”, states Sebastian Popescu, in the appeal filed with the CCR.

“The result of the presidential elections of November 24, 2024 was established following a fraud committed by the independent candidate Călin Georgescu, who violated law 334/2006 on the financing of the electoral campaign for the presidential elections, hid the sources of financing, deceived the electorate through a massive online campaign in which he promoted himself as the messianic man who fights with his bare hands and with ZERO lei of campaign money, with the entire political system in Romania. He promoted himself as the fair and honest candidate, only good for Romanians to vote for, while he defrauded the electoral law by illegally financing the entire electoral campaign, having support from outside the country’s borders, from state entities with the aim of destabilizing Romania“, writes Sebastian Popescu in the appeal filed with the Constitutional Court.

The New Romania Party presidential candidate also states that according to the Official Report of the AEP, the independent candidate Călin Georgescu reported ZERO lei of expenses for the entire campaign, “although he carried out extensive promotional activity through online materials, managing to obtain over 2.1 million votes, which obviously involves considerable logistical and financial resources”.

“This discrepancy between the activity carried out and the financial statements represents a violation of the principles of transparency and legality, seriously affecting the fairness of the electoral process. The role of the legal provisions regarding the electoral campaign is to prevent any foreign interference in Romania’s internal elections, so as not to allow another state to finance independent candidates and/or political parties and through them to take power in Romania. However, by not declaring the sources of financing for his own electoral campaign, Călin Georgescu, through those behind him, hijacked the democratic result of the elections in Romania”, Popescu claims.

“Candidate Călin Georgescu’s campaign used an apparently “amateurish” style to create the illusion of a natural popular support that the presidential candidate would enjoy, accompanied by thousands of comments on all live broadcasts and posted videos, comments generated with artificial intelligence, which would induce among Romanians with the right to vote that he has massive support from the electorate,” argues Sebastian Popescu, in the request to cancel the first round submitted to the CCR.

Popescu also emphasizes that the techniques used by Călin Georgescu included “video clips and posts made in a deliberately modest style, to simulate the authenticity and spontaneity of fans and “well-organized distribution networks, which demonstrate centralized coordination. This is in contradiction with the official financial statements and the allegedly spontaneous nature of the campaign.”

“This method represents a form of manipulation, creating the impression that he has a mega-popular support among Romanians, affecting public perception and contravening the principle of transparency in electoral campaigns. There are reasonable indications that the financial support for Călin Georgescu’s campaign comes from external sources and from undeclared funds, contrary to the provisions of art. 38 para. (2) letter a of Law no. 334/2006, which prohibits financing from abroad. These aspects raise suspicions regarding the influence of the electoral process by external interests, endangering the sovereignty of the Romanian state”, adds Popescu.

“By using “bot/troll farms”, artificial intelligence, videos not marked with a financial representative code, by not declaring any lei spent in the electoral campaign, Mr. Călin Georgescu defrauded the electoral law, benefiting from illegal, undeclared financing, made payments to various influencers through third parties, deceived the electorate by conveying to them that he is the man outside the system, the honest man, who with zero lei, fights the big parties. While in reality, things are completely the opposite”, according to the mentioned source.

Sebastian Popescu also says that Georgescu “is the man of the system” and “received massive funding to support his manipulative and deceptive campaign in the online environment, while presenting himself as a clean, transparent, independent candidate, unsupported by anyone”.

Political advertising has been regulated in the European Union since 2022. through the Digital Services Act (DSA) and the Regulation on the Targeting and Transparency of Political Advertising (TTPA), Popescu further states.

“In accordance with the agreements concluded by the European Commission with the European Parliament, political advertising must be clearly labeled as such and there must be clear indications regarding financing (who paid for it, how much, for which type of elections and whether it was targeted). The regulation limits the abusive use of micro-targeting techniques to manipulate the electorate. This disguised electoral campaign carried out through young influencers did not go unnoticed, and other influencers in Romania have already raised an alarm,” explains Sebastian Popescu.

According to Law 47/1992 on the organization and functioning of the Constitutional Court, the CCR “annuls the elections if the voting and the establishment of the results took place through fraud likely to modify the assignment of the mandate or, as the case may be, the order of the candidates who can participate in the second round of voting”.

“In this situation, the Court will order the repetition of the round of voting on the second Sunday from the date of the annulment of the elections”, the law also states.

The request for annulment of the elections can be made by political parties, political alliances, electoral alliances, organizations of citizens belonging to national minorities represented in the Council of National Minorities and by candidates who participated in the elections, within a maximum of 3 days from the closing of the voting, and the request must be motivated and accompanied by the evidence on which it is based, according to the aforementioned law.

“The resolution of the request by the Constitutional Court is made by the date provided by law for the public announcement of the election result”, the legislation in force also states.

The Constitutional Court validates the result of the first round, after resolving the requests to annul the elections. On November 29, the electoral campaign for the second round begins, which takes place on December 8. Also, on December 1, the parliamentary elections take place.