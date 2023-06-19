First row in the PSD-PNL coalition: Liberals accuse PM Ciolacu of not naming their person at SGG

PNL leaders will meet to discuss the tensions with PSD, as a result of Prime Minister Ciolacu’s refusal to sign the appointment of Mircea Abrudean as Secretary General of the Government (SGG). In the Ciucă Government, Abrudean was the head of the prime minister’s office.

PNL chairman, the former PM Nicolae Ciucă, confirmed, on Monday after the meeting with the PNL ministers, that they will discuss this issue. The stake of the SGG appointment is also apparently related to the future agency that will control state-owned agencies.

PNL MP Pavel Popescu posted on Facebook that PSD’s refusal to appoint the liberal Mircea Abrudean to the post of Secretary General of the Government represents “a serious violation of the protocol between our parties”. Popescu commented that Adrian Câciu could be “recycled” at the Ministry of Investments and European Projects, after he “buried Romania’s Finances” and asked Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu for his signature on the appointment of Abrudean first thing on Monday.

“Mr. PM Marcel Ciolacu, we are waiting for your signature tomorrow morning (Monday), first thing in the morning. Gentlemen always keep their word, even in politics,” Popescu said.

Liberal first vice-president, Rares Bogdan also slammed the delay in nominating Abrudean.

“PNL continues to behave like a mature party and believes that its coalition colleagues will behave as such. At this moment Mircea Abrudean is supported by PNL. We believe that as long as he was an excellent chancellor, a very good prefect of Cluj, there is no reason against it“, declared the liberal first vice-president Rareș Bogdan. “I don’t think Marcel Ciolacu wants to make the situation tense“, he commented.

Mircea Abrudean is a close friend of Emil Boc, the mayor of Cluj-Napoca. Former prefect of Cluj county himself, Abrudean was appointed head of the chancellery of Prime Minister Ciucă, with the rank of minister, on December 7, 2021. He had been appointed in February 2021 to the position of deputy general secretary of the Cîțu Government.

On the other hand, information revealed that Marcel Ciolacu would have informed the liberals since last week that there are problems with the appointment of Mircea Abrudean as head of the General Secretariat of the Government (SGG), citing information from the secret services and that he does not have an ORNISS certificate, social sources said democrats.

In retort, the liberals claim that Abrudean has “the highest level of classification from NATO”.