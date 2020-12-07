First stances after the election results exploring potential alliances to secure a parliamentary majority

As results of the parliamentary elections held on Sunday are getting official, the parties to be represented in Parliament on the 2021-2025 legislature are starting to explore future potential alliances to secure a parliamentary majority and form the Cabinet.

When asked if he collaborated with AUR to form a parliamentary majority PSD chairman Marcel Ciolacu that he had no discussion with them yet, but he did not rule out a possible deal: “I believe we think the same way: to defend our votes, to see what the exact representation we’ll have in the future Parliament and then I am convinced we’ll also have political talks”.

Asked if PSD is willing to collaborate with a party that has controversial leaders and visions, which endorse conspiracy theories, Ciolacu replied: “I consider that Romanians are always right, as they are the ones who give us votes to represent them in Parliament. I don’t know details on how controversial AUR and George Simion are. So, I repeat we’ll have discussions with all political parties, except PNL”.

However, the other political parties are USR and UDMR, and they ruled out any collaboration with PSD and AUR.

USR-PLUS co-chairman Dacian Cioloș said that they do not intend to negotiate with PSD any ruling majority. “Romanians have given no clear mandate for any party to form a Government by itself, so we’ll deal with a coalition government. We’ll be part of the discussions to form a ruling majority. But our stance is clear: USR-PLUS have no intention to negotiate with PSD”, Ciolos underlined.

In his turn, UDMR chairman Kelemen Hunor ruled out any collaboration with PSD and AUR, saying that the Union’s option is to be part of a Cabinet next to PNL and USR-PLUS, meaning to have ministers in the government, not only to endorse parliamentary support.

As for AUR, Kelemen told RFI that “there was no need for such a thing in the Romanian Parliament in 2020″, referring to AUR’s anti-European, ultra-nationalist and extremist stances and ideology.

Liberal MP Alina Gorghiu had stated on Sunday evening that PNL waits for the final results to see how many seats it will actually have in the next parliament and that it considers forming a parliamentary majority around “a hopefully Liberal PM”.

The senator ruled out any discussion with PSD, lobbying for “a pro-European, health and wise majority”. As USR-PLUS are their only choice, next to UDMR, Gorghiu has yet sent a message to USR-PLUS, saying that “one is coming for negotiations in good faith and balance, not with prejudice and conditions”.

Political analyst Cristian Parvulescu has slammed any potential intention advanced by PSD to get near AUR to form a parliamentary majority.

“Theoretically the one ranking first is considered the winner, so all points to PSD. I thinks it’s impossible for PNL to close the gap even with the Diaspora votes. Yet, PNL has potential to form a Cabinet, as PSD is isolated now.

I heard Marcel Ciolacu that he is willing to form an alliance with AUR. I have never heard yet so far of socialists teaming up with fascists.

I think Marcel Ciolacu must revise his knowledge of political ideologies, for we must tell Romanians that what AUR is actually proposing is Neo-fascism and open Neo-legionarism.

AUR has clear anti-European stances, counted on the conspiracy theories, on skepticism about coronavirus. How can Alexandru Rafila (editor note: doctor, running on the first position for a senator seat on behalf of PSD and mentioned as potential PM proposal) to be PM in a government with people who are against the measures to counter coronavirus?”