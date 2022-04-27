Florin Cîțu, in Ukraine, met Zelenski and his counterpart, visited Gostomel and Irpin

The speaker of the Romanian Senate, Florin Cîțu, went on Wednesday to see the horrors of Gostomel and Irpin, during his visit to Ukraine. He features in photos with Volodymyr Zelensky and Ruslan Stefanciuk, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

“I am honored to be in Ukraine today at the invitation of my counterpart, the President of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanciuk, together with the President of the National Council of the Federal National Assembly of the Swiss Confederation, Irène Kälin, and the President of the Assembly of the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Talat Xhaferi. The visit, planned since the beginning of April, focused on the atrocities committed by the Russian armed forces in Ukraine and the country’s post-war reconstruction plan. I gave a speech at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, chaired by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenski, where the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denis Shmihal, was also present,” Citu posted on Facebook.

Ruslan Stefanciuk also posted on his Facebook account images from the visit to Ukraine made by the President of the Romanian Senate, Florin Cîțu, as well as the President of the Parliament of Northern Macedonia and the President of the Swiss Parliament.

“The President of the Romanian Senate, the Parliament of Northern Macedonia and Switzerland will continue to support Ukraine. That’s what they said when they saw Gostomel and Irpin with their own eyes”, posted Ruslan Stefanchuk.

He called the three officials “our friends”, who are ready to help Ukraine “bilaterally and internationally”, to strengthen the pressure of sanctions on Russia, to join “the independent, sovereign, flourishing reconstruction of Ukraine. We believe that we will win! ”, reads the post by the President of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

The visit to Kyiv of the Romanian officials was initially announced by the Senate Speaker Florin Citu, who was saying some days ago he was going to travel to Ukraine together with Marcel Ciolacu. However, Citu was not accompanying the Romanian delegation consisting in PM Nicolae Ciuca, FM Bogdan Aurescu and PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu to Kyiv on Tuesday. Citu traveled to Ukraine the next day, alone.