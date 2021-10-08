Florin Cîțu, the Liberals’ PM nomination at the Cotroceni consultations

The National Liberal Party’s Executive Bureau has unanimously decided on Thursday night to nominate Florin Citu as the PM proposal that the party will present at the consultations with President Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace on Monday.

“The National Liberal Party decided in the meeting of the National Executive Bureau, tonight, that the PNL nomination for the position of prime minister, at Monday’s consultations at the Cotroceni Palace, be Florin Cîțu, the interim prime minister, the PNL chairman“, PNL told a press release.

The delegation that will represent the PNL at the consultations convened by the President of Romania consists of: the PNL president, Florin Cîțu, and the first vice-presidents: Rareș Bogdan, Gheorghe Flutur, Lucian Bode and Iulian Dumitrescu.

On Tuesday this week, the Cabinet led by PM Florin Citu was dismissed by a censure motion in Parliament, after less than 11 months in office and one month after USR-PLUS had withdrawn from the ruling coalition government.