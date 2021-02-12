Florina Presada resigns from USR, denouncing the party’s “hypocrisy, double standard”

Florina Presadă, a former MP, has announced on Facebook today her resignation from USR. The former senator voiced her disappointment towards “the new USR”, arguing that “the double standard, the hypocrisy, the lack of transparency and the gang policy have become emblematic in the party”.

“The moment of me breaking up with USR. I file my resignation from USR today. I took this decision with a heavy heart, but looking to the future.”

“The truth is that I don’t find myself anymore within this political construction as long as, following the last night’s decision of the USR national bureau, to propose Călin Badiu as secretary of state at the Development Ministry, it was clear to me that my expertize is not useful anymore in this organization.

Double standard, the hypocrisy, the lack of transparency and the gang policy have become emblematic for the new USR”, Presada argues.

She says that political appointments in certain positions are natural to a certain point. “I can accept that those who came to power will prefer some at the expense of others, especially if they have to choose among people with similar competences. What I cannot accept is that the public service suffers following these nominations or if these appointments don’t take competences into account at all”.