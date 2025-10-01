Romania aims to quickly start domestic production of defensive drones in collaboration with Ukraine, for internal use as well as for EU and NATO allies, Foreign Minister Oana Ţoiu told Reuters in an interview. She said discussions with Ukraine on joint drone production began prior to a series of recent airspace incursions in the region attributed to Russia.

“We consider it strategic for the eastern flank to be better protected, especially in terms of air defense. Therefore, what we are doing in this direction is creating the necessary partnerships, for example with Ukraine, to build defensive drones for the future,” the Romanian foreign minister explained. “We believe in our ability to turn this into reality quickly,” she added on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly meeting, which concluded Monday.

Tensions with Moscow have risen in recent weeks, with Estonia accusing Russia of sending fighter jets into its airspace, and NATO aircraft shooting down drones over Poland. Romania also reported that its planes were on the verge of shooting down a drone that entered its airspace.

Russia claims it has never targeted EU or NATO countries and has no intention of doing so in the future.

The Romanian minister’s statements on joint drone production come as Ukraine has decided to ease restrictions on exporting its weapons, which it has used and refined on the battlefield against Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski praised these weapons in his UN General Assembly speech last week to strengthen allies’ support and demonstrate that backing a close relationship with Kyiv is mutual, Reuters notes.

Additionally, the European Union has supported the idea of creating a “drone wall” to protect the region.

Defense Minister Ionuţ Moşteanu also noted two weeks ago the possibility of producing Ukrainian drones in Romania. “Two or three weeks ago, I visited Ukraine and had discussions there. I visited three drone factories. I spoke with the defense minister and expressed our willingness to build Ukrainian drones in Romania. This type of project is eligible under SAFE. In the coming days, possibly even tomorrow, we may have the first follow-up video conference with the Ukrainians to advance this procedure. We need to move very quickly to sign a contract for the production of such drones by May next year,” the defense minister said in a Digi24 interview on September 14.