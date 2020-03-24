For (travelling) British Nationals in Romania: You are strongly advised to return to the UK now!

The UK Embassy in Bucharest has released on Tuesday a COVID-19 Exceptional Travel Advisory Notice aimed at British people travelling abroad rather than those who are permanent resident overseas who are urged to follow the advice of the local authorities in their host country.

“As countries respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including travel and border restrictions, the FCO advises British nationals against all but essential international travel. Any country or area may restrict travel without notice. If you live in the UK and are currently travelling abroad, you are strongly advised to return now, where there are still commercial routes available. Many airlines are suspending flights and many airports are closing, preventing flights from leaving”.

All British tourists and short-stay travellers currently abroad should return to the UK where commercial flight options are still available, the British Foreign Secretary announced today.

Last week, the FCO announced an unprecedented change in travel advice to advise against all but essential international travel, initially for a period of 30 days. Today’s update reflects the pace at which international travel is becoming more difficult with the closure of borders, airlines suspending flights, airports closing, exit bans and further restrictions being introduced daily. Further closures to air routes may come in the next 48 hours, possibly without notice.

Some British tourists abroad are already finding difficulties returning to the UK because of international travel restrictions and domestic policies around the world. The FCO is working around the clock to support all British travellers in this situation come back to the UK.

“We are strongly urging UK travellers overseas to return home now where there are still commercial routes to do so. Around the world, more airlines are suspending flights and more airports are closing, some without any notice. Where commercial routes don’t exist, our staff are working round the clock to give advice and support to UK nationals. If you are on holiday aboard the time to come home is now while you still can,” said the Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in his turn: This is a very difficult time for British Citizens travelling overseas, or those with families and loved ones abroad. We’re in close contact with airlines, who are working tirelessly to ensure British citizens travelling overseas can safely return to the UK. We are also working closely with other government departments, including the FCO to ensure airlines are able to operate to bring people back home.”

British travellers should contact their tour operator or airline now to arrange a commercial flight if they want to leave. There is an unprecedented demand on the FCO’s consular services so all British tourists abroad should go online for the latest in country advice.

The UK Government is working with airlines to keep routes open and is calling for international action to keep air routes open for a sufficient period of time to enable international travellers to return on commercial flights.