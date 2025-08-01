Foreign Minister Urges Tulcea to Remove Russian Flag Promptly

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Oana Țoiu, requested Tulcea City Hall to remove the Russian flag flying in front of a building that is part of the city’s heritage.

Oana Țoiu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, asks Tulcea City Hall to remove the Russian flag, hoisted in front of a building from the city’s heritage. “Considering the legislation in force regarding the hoisting of the national flag, it is found that, in this case, none of the conditions that allow the hoisting of flags of other states are met. At the same time, it is unacceptable for national or local authorities to hoist the flag of an aggressor country, which is waging a brutal, unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against a sovereign neighbor,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Friday.

The reaction comes after a Google Maps capture showed the Russian flag flying near the Tulcea Art Museum building at Grigore Antipa Street no. 2, alongside those of the European Union, Ukraine, Turkey and Greece, as well as Romania.

Tulcea Mayor Ștefan Ilie told Digi24 that the flag has been there since the 2000s. The mayor also said that the flag of the Russian Federation had been taken down.

“It was taken down yesterday. Today we received the address from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take it down, but it was taken down yesterday. I also informed the ministry that it was taken down yesterday”, explained the mayor of Tulcea.