Four MPs ousted from PSD

Senator Roxana Paturca and deputies Adrian Todor, Catalin Radulescu and Dan Ciocan were ousted from the Social Democratic Party (PSD) on Tuesday on the ground they had missed the Parliament’s joint plenary session for the debate and vote on the censure motion on Monday.

Another SocDem MP who missed the plenary session on the censure motion’s day was former Interior minister Carmen Dan, who was wasn’t expelled though.

The decision to exclude the four lawmakers was made at the meeting of the PSD National Political Council.

PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu had announced after the motion debate and vote had failed that he would propose three PSD lawmakers who missed the sitting today to be ousted from the party.

“What colleagues? The three who have suddenly got sick? Mr. Adrian Totor, Mr. Catalin Radulescu and Mr. Carmen Dan. I will propose the to National Political Committee that those three should be ousted from the party. None of them is sick“, said Ciolacu.

Before the vote, PSD senator Carmen Dan had posted a Facebook message announcing she is in isolation after her mother had got infected with COVID-19. At the same time, PSD deputy Catalin Radulescu was reportedly hospitalized with bronchitis, while his colleague Adrain Todor was also put under quarantine as he was contact of a person confirmed with coronavirus.