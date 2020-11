Agriculture minister, Adrian Oros has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under isolation at home.

“Dear friends, I have got the result of the Covid test I took this morning and, unfortunately, is positive. I am self-isolated at home and I will follow the doctors’ instructions. If my health status allows me, I will continue my work from home and I will try to be online when I am required,” minister Oros says in a Facebook post.

The Agriculture minister is the fourth member of Ludovic Orban’s Cabinet who was diagnosed with COVID-19, after Economy minister Virgil Popescu, Transports minister Lucian Bode and Labour minister, Violeta Alexandru.

On Thursday, USR chairman Dan Barna also announced he is infected with SARS-CoV-2.