France hopes to conclude the EUR 1.2 bln contract for Romania’s corvettes as soon as possible

The French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, said on Thursday that talks between the two industrial partners, the French builder Naval Group and the Constanta Shipyard, on the construction of corvettes are advancing and voiced hope that a agreement will be concluded as soon as possible.

“As for the corvettes, it is a discussion between two industrial partners. I am happy that these talks are taking place. I am pleased that they are advancing, that they are well on track and that I am pleased with the quality of our maritime and maritime security relations. I hope that all these discussions will succeed as soon as possible and that the two companies involved will make the necessary efforts to conclude this agreement as soon as possible, which will greatly strengthen the bilateral relationship between Romania and France and will also contribute to good coordination. of our naval forces in the Black Sea“, said Jean-Yves Le Drian, in the joint conference with the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu.

At the end of last month, Florence Parly, the French Minister of Defense, paid a visit to Romania. She pointed out that France also supports the Romanian Army in the modernization process, mentioning the corvette file in this regard.

An agreement would mean that four warships will be delivered by the French to Romania for 1.2 billion euros. The defense company Naval Group won in 2019 the contract for the construction of four Gowind naval corvettes as well as the renovation of two frigates in partnership with the Constanța Shipyard, but the contract was not finalized due to legal challenges.

On the other hand, the French FM, Jean-Yves Le Drian, said that the announced French military presence in Romania cannot be considered a “challenge” by Russia, but it only means his country’s observing its commitments.

In his turn, the Romanian FM Aurescu said that “the Allied presence on the eastern flank of the Alliance, including in the south, where Romania is located, compared to the current Russian presence in the vicinity of Ukraine and the Black Sea region, is clear several times samller, so in no case can we talk about the deployment of allied forces that would be a challenge for Russia.”

“What happens at the Black Sea doesn’t confine to the Black Sea”.