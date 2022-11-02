French DefMin in Romania

The Minister of the French Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu, is making an official visit to Romania on Thursday, November 3. The French official comes in the context in which France leads the NATO Battle Group in Romania and will increase its military presence in our country, including with Leclerc battle tanks, but also in the conditions in which one of the most important military procurement contracts – the of French-built corvettes from Naval Group – has been in the air for more than a year.

The French DefMin will meet his Romanian counterpart, freshly appointed in this position, Angel Tîlvăr, at the Romanian Defense Ministry’s headquarters, starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by joint press statements, announces the MApN.

The agenda of the French delegation includes, during the morning (starting at 8:30 a.m.), a visit to the “Getica” National Joint Training Center in Cincu, Brașov county, a wreath-laying ceremony (starting at 2:00 p.m.) at the French Heroes Monument , located in Cișmigiu Park in Bucharest, followed by receptions at the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, at the Cotroceni Palace, and at the Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă, at ​​the Victoria Palace.

France is the nation that leads the NATO battle group in Romania, established since May.