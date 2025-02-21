French President Emmanuel Macron has defended Romania after US Vice President JD Vance’s attack on the cancellation of the presidential election. He says the real problem is Russian election manipulation and says he is not shocked by the authorities’ decision.

“I heard Vice President Vance. He said he was shocked by the decision. What shocked me was not the decision made by the Supreme Court of a country. I will not comment on the decisions of the Supreme Court of Romania. What shocks me is that Russia is intervening massively to distort the honesty of the vote in Romania,” said Emmanuel Macron.

The French President added: “Our democratic systems, which we thought would be very solid forever, have a vulnerability. This is because today we get our information from social networks. They can be manipulated by propaganda on a very large scale. And the authoritarian powers that have developed these capabilities are better armed than we are.” “We must be careful of a false discourse that is insinuating itself here, which is the defense of freedom of expression,” Macron added.

US Vice President JD Vance launched a new attack on Romania on Thursday, suggesting that our country does not share the same values ​​as the United States, after “it canceled the presidential elections because it did not like the result.”

Furthermore, Vance warned that the US will continue to have alliances with Europe only if “we take our societies in the right direction.” The statements were made at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington.