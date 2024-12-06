French President Macron supports Lasconi in the second round

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his support for the USR candidate in the presidential elections in a video call. He recalled that the outcome of this election is important not only for Romania, but also for the whole of Europe.

“I am happy to offer you my support in this campaign. I believe that the future of Romania is at stake, but the elections are also important for Europe,” Macron said.

“I fight for democracy and I will use all my strength and all my knowledge to preserve democracy in Romania and to remain in the EU and NATO,” Lasconi also said.

“Your country is very important. You are on the eastern flank of NATO, you are an important member of Europe and in the last 7 years I have felt the importance of Romania. I want to thank you for maintaining this trajectory that is in the interest of Romanians and all of Europe,” was Macron’s response.

“I thank President Emmanuel Macron for the open conversation we had, for the encouragement and support offered, but also for the appreciation he has for us, Romanians. A dialogue that strengthened my belief that the isolation and absence of Romania’s partners would once again bring darkness to our country. It is the responsibility of each of us to choose the right path for our country this Sunday. Now, but also in the coming years. From now on,” Elena Lasconi wrote on Facebook, in the message accompanying the video recording of the discussion.

Macron is not the first leader to support Lasconi. The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, came to Romania on Thursday to send a message of support for the USR candidate. Lasconi also spoke on the phone with the President of Georgia on Wednesday, who stated that they agreed to fight, together with the Republic of Moldova, against Russian propaganda.