The Government has decided the date for the parliamentary elections this year for December 6.

The resolution on the actions due for the electoral campaign has also been released on Friday in the Official Gazette and is coming into force today, September 7.

According to the resolution, the electoral campaign starts on November 6 and ends on December 5, at 07:00hrs. The vote is due on December 6, during 07:00hrs- 21:00hrs.