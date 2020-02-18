GEO on the prepaid phone cards declared unconstitutional

The emergency ordinance on selling the prepaid phone cards only based on the ID card adopted by the Dancila Government is not constitutional, the Constitutional Court has ruled on Tuesday.

The Government has adopted an emergency ordinance compelling citizens to buy prepaid telephone cards only based on the ID paper. The move has been taken after the tragedy in Caracal, when a 15yo teen girl was kidnapped and allegedly raped and murdered, with several phone calls from a prepaid card being made to the girl’s parents immediately after the girl’s disappearance. Moreover, as she had a prepaid phone card herself, Alexandra Macesanu’s location could not be tracked in real time.

Despite the move, the Ombudsman referred the GEO to the Constitutional Court, claiming that the ordinance is “affecting civil rights, liberties and duties”, among others.

Following deliberation, the constitutional judges have unanimously decided to admit the exception of unconstitutionality.