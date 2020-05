The Constitutional Court of Romania has given a ruling on the GEO regulating the state of alert that might be interpreted. Thus, CCR has decided that the emergency ordinance is constitutional but it cannot restrict the citizens’ rights and liberties.

The Ombudsman has referred the GEO to the CCR, claiming that the ordinance is restricting those fundamental rights and liberties, which can be otherwise enshrine through a law, not through an emergency ordinance or government resolution.