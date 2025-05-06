George Simion announces that he is “ready” to start debates with Nicușor Dan
George Simion, who won the first round of the presidential election by a wide margin, announced on Tuesday, at an event organized at the Parliament, that he is open to starting debates with Nicușor Dan on television.
Before the first round, the AUR leader did not participate in any of the three debates with his opponents. George Simion’s statements were made at the “Romanian-American Business Conference 2025”, an “event that aims to strengthen bilateral relations”.
“I want to announce that from this moment on I am ready to start the electoral debates with Nicușor Dan. My campaign team will contact his team in the next few minutes and we hope that tonight, on all stations, we can be in front of the Romanians because it is normal for the Romanians to hear us, to see our options”, said George Simion.
“If some are afraid, they are scared, it means that they do not know, they did not understand, who George Simion is. I want to announce that I would like to honor your invitations (ed. – press invitations) regardless of ideological orientation and regardless of who finances you. Until 9:00 p.m. I will give interviews to both the international and national press”, said Simion.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002