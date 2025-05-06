George Simion, who won the first round of the presidential election by a wide margin, announced on Tuesday, at an event organized at the Parliament, that he is open to starting debates with Nicușor Dan on television.

Before the first round, the AUR leader did not participate in any of the three debates with his opponents. George Simion’s statements were made at the “Romanian-American Business Conference 2025”, an “event that aims to strengthen bilateral relations”.

“I want to announce that from this moment on I am ready to start the electoral debates with Nicușor Dan. My campaign team will contact his team in the next few minutes and we hope that tonight, on all stations, we can be in front of the Romanians because it is normal for the Romanians to hear us, to see our options”, said George Simion.

“If some are afraid, they are scared, it means that they do not know, they did not understand, who George Simion is. I want to announce that I would like to honor your invitations (ed. – press invitations) regardless of ideological orientation and regardless of who finances you. Until 9:00 p.m. I will give interviews to both the international and national press”, said Simion.