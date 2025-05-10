AUR presidential candidate George Simion thanked the Trump Administration for permanently removing Romania from the Visa Waiver Program and maintaining visas for Romanians. He made the statement in an interview with a MAGA influencer.

George Simion claims that the message was a “very strong” one and a “fair warning.”

“The message from Washington was very strong. We thank Homeland Security and the State Department for sending Romania a warning, a fair warning, that it is no longer a democracy and that it can no longer be part of the Visa Waiver Program,” said George Simion in an interview with Jack Posobiec, MAGA influencer.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the U.S. Department of State decided on May 2 to “revoke” Romania from the Visa Waiver Program, a DHS statement said.

“Despite security concerns, the Biden administration designated Romania to be officially part of the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) on January 9, 2025. On March 25, 2025, DHS suspended the implementation of the Visa Waiver Program to assess Romania’s situation. This assessment has been completed, and as a result of the current administration’s focus on border security and immigration policy, DHS has decided to revoke Romania from the program to protect the integrity of the VWP and ensure border security. Romania will be reconsidered for reinstatement in the VWP in the future, if it meets the eligibility criteria,” the statement from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said.

“Romania has regretfully noted that the United States Department of Homeland Security has decided to reconsider Romania’s inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program,” reads a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.