George Simion, who won in Alba County on Sunday with 43.45%, was greeted with cheers by hundreds of employees, mostly women, gathered in the factory yard.

“I came to tell you that we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for voting and I wanted to come after the vote, not just before the vote. What you are doing here means a lot to Romania. We will remain by your side, in your ranks, so that ordinary Romanians are won over, not the parliamentarians and not those who have robbed Romania for 30 years,” Simion told the workers.

He was asked what exactly he would do for the people. “We are not disappointing you, we are not betraying you, we are putting Călin at the head of the country and for your employers, for those who pay your salary, we must reduce taxes (…) so that you have more pennies left in your pockets, so that you can raise your children here, in our country,” replied George Simion.

Present last week at this factory, owned by an Italian company, Simion was told by some of the workers to take “Călin” with him and get the Romanians “out of slavery”.

George Simion had revealed in a recent interview with the Financial Times how he would appoint Călin Georgescu as prime minister.