In a post on the social network X, the President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, warns about Călin Georgescu. She says that he is yet another satellite of Russia, who makes the same campaign promises, referring to the statement of the candidate for Cotroceni related to the disappearance of political parties, if he becomes president.

Independent presidential candidate Călin Georgescu said on Monday that the results of the parliamentary elections show the “bankruptcy of the parties”: “Politicians, to recover from your political bankruptcy, you will have to invest in people, in the real people, not in your parties. Reset things when you see that the party machine has stalled, but reset now in the interest of everyone, not just some,” Georgescu said in a video message that was broadcast after the parliamentary elections that took place on December 1.

He claimed that the result of this election “is actually the result of parliamentary decisions from the last 35 years.” Călin Georgescu made another statement on the topic of parties in April 2024, during a visit to Neamț Monastery, when he said that “no political party will exist anymore.”

“Political parties, as Petre Țuțea said, are like balls in the golden chariot of the Romanian people. I tell you, maybe we will meet, maybe not, some of you someday. There will be no more political parties in this country. None. There will be no more political parties, because the ancestors are alive, they are not dead. They are dead, these who walk the streets and who do not understand anything,” the independent presidential candidate said just a few months ago.

However, the correct quote from Țuțea is another: “Political parties are horses in the golden chariot of Romanian history; when they become globes, the Romanian people send them to the slaughterhouse.”

Violent protests in Georgia against Gov’t decision to stop EU-accession path



The message from the Georgian president comes in the context of people having been on the streets in his country’s capital for five days. There are violent protests after the new government decided to stop the country’s pro-European course.

At least 26 people were injured in the street clashes. They demanded the resignation of the Government and Parliament. Georgians fired fireworks and firecrackers at the Parliament building. Masked men immediately intervened with water cannons to disperse the crowd.

The Georgian prime minister said, “We remember the stalled negotiations in 2021, then we were forced to leave the constitutional framework. Of course, the opposition does not have the resources for this today. Our proposal is open to public discussion.”

In opposition, the Georgian president says that leaders backed by the pro-Russian Georgian Dream party should see the protests as a wake-up call from the population. “A government that is not considered legitimate by the population is making a 180-degree turn from the direction we were on, towards European integration, towards Russia,” the Georgian president said. The first protests took place in Georgia in late October when the pro-Russian party won the legislature.