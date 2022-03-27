Germany considers buying Israeli anti-missile shield to cover Romania, Poland and the Baltic states

The German government, which was persuaded by the Russian invasion of Ukraine to invest heavily in defense, is considering acquiring an Israeli missile defence system, Bild reported on Sunday.

The decision has not yet been made officially, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party, the main party in the ruling coalition, is in favor of the decision, according to the most widely read German daily.

“We need to better protect ourselves against the Russian threat. To do that, we need a German-wide missile shield as soon as possible,” Andreas Schwarz, the Bundestag’s rapporteur for the defense budget, told Bild. “The Israeli Arrow 3 system is a good solution,” he said, adding that the Israeli anti-missile system is designed to counter long-range missiles.

According to Bild, the system, inspired by the Israeli “Iron Dome”, would cost about 2 billion euros and could be operational by 2025, from three locations in Germany.

The shield would be strong enough to cover Poland, Romania and the Baltic states.

“We can spread the Iron Dome over neighboring countries. We will play a key role in Europe’s security,” Schwarz added.