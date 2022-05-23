Germany Recognizes That Ukraine Protects European Values
The German finance minister announced the collection of $19 bln to guarantee Ukraine compensation for short-term economic needs.
On May 19, during the meeting of the G7 finance ministers in Bonn, the ministers decided to raise funds to help Ukraine. The course is at $19 billion and according to Christian Lindner, this amount can be accumulated.
“We need to guarantee Ukraine’s ability to defend itself, which is why we are here to raise funds to provide liquidity to the Ukrainian government,” Christian Lindner.
