Gov Cuts RON 4bn from PNRR Health Projects, Keeps 30%+ Built

The government will continue 3,175 health projects, with a completion rate of over 30% and financed through the National Resilience and Recovery Plan (PNRR) with 9.7 billion lei, but will denounce the implementation of 142 projects worth over 4 billion lei. Among the projects that are being abandoned are new hospital constructions in Arad, Brașov, Bucharest, Constanța, Neamț.

Following the renegotiation of the PNRR this year, the grant component is worth 13.56 billion euros, with the loan component being reduced by almost 7 billion euros from the 15 foreseen.

According to the memorandum adopted by the Government, the projects losing PNRR funding are: construction of new obstetrics and gynecology, neonatology, pediatric surgery and pediatrics departments in Arad (beneficiary: Arad County); construction of a new operational medicine–polytrauma pavilion (D=P=4E), access road, and networks in Barracks 646 Brașov (beneficiary: Ministry of National Defense); construction of a pediatric psychiatry center within the Prof. Dr. Alexandru Obregia Clinical Psychiatry Hospital in Bucharest (beneficiary: Bucharest Administration of Hospitals and Medical Services); expansion of wings A1 and A4 of the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital (Sth+P+3e / Sth+P+6e) with outdoor parking facilities (beneficiary: Bucharest University Emergency Hospital); construction of a new municipal polyclinic specializing in cardiology and oncology in Constanța (beneficiary: Constanța City Hall); construction of a new building for the Neamț County Emergency Hospital, featuring climate-protection and digitalization technologies (beneficiary: Neamț County).

In total, the Ministry of Health canceled 142 financing contracts with beneficiaries who had not launched procurement procedures, amounting to RON 4.1 billion.

Government spokesperson Ioana Dogioiu stated after Thursday’s meeting that by next week, all ministries managing PNRR funds must finalize the list of projects that will not be ready by summer 2026 and will thus lose funding.

European Funds Minister Dragoș Pîslaru announced the final list of hospitals to be built with National Recovery and Resilience Plan funding, and which can be completed by August 2026. Instead of the 24 hospitals initially promised, only eight remain on the list, with three expected to be completed by early next year.

“When I came to power as a government, we had 5 hospitals that the European Commission also hoped we could build by August 31, 2026. Then, in the negotiations we had, together with Minister Alexandru Rogobete, requesting a reduction in the deadlines, we have 3 more hospitals: Cluj Emergency Hospital; Craiova Hospital; Bistrița Emergency Hospital; “Agripa Ionescu” from Balotești; Sibiu Hospital; “Zerlendi” Hospital in Bucharest; Heart Hospital in Târgu Mureș; “St. Apostle Andrei” Hospital in Constanța; These are the 8 hospitals that continue on the PNRR”, declared the Minister of European Funds.