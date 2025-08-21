The government approved on Thursday the draft law concerning the payment of private pensions. Those who choose to withdraw funds from Pillar II, the mandatory privately managed pension scheme, will initially receive only 30% of the total amount, with the remaining funds distributed over 8 years.

Over 8.3 million Romanians have privately administered mandatory pensions (Pillar II) and almost one million with voluntary private pensions (Pillar III).

According to the current rules, the amounts accumulated in the Pillar 2 account can be collected – at retirement age or by heirs, in case of the taxpayer’s death – in one installment, through a single payment, or over 5 years, in 60 monthly installments. Following public dissatisfaction, the Government postponed the approval of the draft law, for a broader debate, and information has already appeared in the public space that it would like to increase to 30% the amount that can be withdrawn from the account at once, and the rest of the money to be spread over 8 years.

Dan Armeanu, Vice President of ASF, announced the main changes at the end of the government session: “The amount a person can withdraw at the beginning of the payment period has increased from 25% to 30%, while the period over which future payments will be made has been reduced from 10 years to 8 years.”

“If someone wants a 30% withdrawal, they will pay the related taxes and fees. They will pay CASS of 10% on the value of the entire asset over 3,000 lei, after which they pay the capital gain tax, from which the value of 3,000 is deducted and the CASS value is also removed from the tax base. Generally, such taxation determines a coefficient of approximately 12-13% of the total value of the asset. These are the taxes they pay,” said Dan Armeanu.

The solution he proposed so that retirees can avoid this loss is to stagger all the money accumulated in the private pension over 8 years (through scheduled payments) or throughout life (life pensions). “If the value of the pension is below 3,000 lei, staggered over a longer period of time, then it no longer pays taxes and fees. So a clear advantage of staggered payments is a gain that it makes from taxation, plus a gain that it will make from the use of the respective amounts during the staggered period,” the vice president of ASF specified.

When asked why the proposal allowing a contributor to withdraw the entire sum in case of illness was not included, the ASF representative explained that such a measure would be “quite difficult to implement.” “These proposals were analyzed by ASF, and we considered them hard to put into practice, because cases like this vary depending on health conditions,” Dan Armeanu stated at Victoria Palace.

Under the draft law, private pension payments will be made through special funds established for this purpose, managed by specialized companies. The legislation sets rules for the creation and authorization of private pension payment funds. A private pension payment fund will be managed by a private pension provider authorized by ASF.

Regarding the organization and functioning of the private pension payment system, the draft law proposes solutions aligned with current practices in other European Union member states, as well as with the specific characteristics of Romania’s private pension market, taking into account aspects such as:

The separation of activities between the accumulation and payment phases of pensions

The high coverage of the privately managed pension system (Pillar II had over 8.3 million participants as of February 2025)

The relatively low awareness among the population of their status as Pillar II participants

The average value of individual pension accounts

The importance of providing an option that guarantees fund members the full reimbursement of accumulated pension funds

To counterbalance the low awareness of Pillar II participation among the population, obligations for information disclosure are imposed on pension fund administrators before retirement age conditions are met.

The draft law also establishes the minimum amount required to qualify for a private pension and for transferring a participant’s personal assets to a payment fund. This minimum is set at 12 times the social allowance for public pensioners. “Personal assets below this threshold are paid directly by the administrator to the participant, either as a lump sum or in installments over a maximum of 5 years, based on the participant’s request,” the explanatory memorandum of the draft law states.