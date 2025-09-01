- Advertisement -

Government Assumes Responsibility on Five Key Reform Bills

By Romania Journal
The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies will convene on Monday in successive joint sessions for the Government’s assumption of responsibility, one by one, on five projects adopted by Prime Minister Bolojan’s Cabinet as part of the second reform package. The joint parliamentary sessions are scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m., and lawmakers may attend either in person or online. According to the timetable set by the Standing Bureaus, members of Parliament may submit amendments to these draft laws until Monday morning at 9:00 a.m., after which the Government will decide in session whether to adopt them.

The joint session of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate for the Government’s assumption of responsibility is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The deadline for submitting amendments is Monday at 9:00 a.m. On Monday at 12:00 p.m., the coalition will debate the amendments submitted by MPs to the package of laws on which the Government will assume responsibility, and at 4:00 p.m. a Government meeting is scheduled to adopt the agreed amendments.

According to the program, in the first joint session the Government will assume responsibility before Parliament on the draft law amending and supplementing certain regulations concerning service pensions; in the second joint session on the draft law establishing measures in the healthcare sector; in the third joint session on the draft amending and supplementing Government Emergency Ordinance no. 109/2011 on corporate governance of state-owned enterprises.

In the fourth joint session, the Government will assume responsibility for the draft law aimed at streamlining the activity of certain autonomous administrative authorities, and in the fifth session for the draft law establishing measures for the recovery and efficiency of public resources, as well as for amending and supplementing certain regulations.

On Friday, the Government adopted the draft laws for which it will assume responsibility in Parliament. The Constitution, in Article 114, stipulates that the Executive may assume responsibility before the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, in a joint session, on a program, a general policy statement, or a draft law. The Government is dismissed if a motion of no confidence is filed within three days of presenting the program, policy statement, or draft law, and is subsequently passed. If the Government is not dismissed or no motion of no confidence is filed, the draft law presented—amended or supplemented, as the case may be, with the Government’s accepted amendments—is considered adopted.

The procedures necessary to finalize the process forced the Head of Government to cancel the meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is on a one-day visit to Romania today.

On Friday, the members of the Government adopted five of the six draft laws in package 2. The sixth, which refers to the reform of local and central public administration, was re-discussed on Sunday within the coalition, but the parties did not agree, so the project was postponed for another two weeks. Thus, only five of the six laws in the package were sent to Parliament: the draft law on magistrates’ pensions the draft law on health reform the draft law on corporate governance of state-owned companies the draft law on some fiscal measures for Romania’s financial sustainability and the streamlining of the activities of some autonomous administrative authorities (ANCOM, ANRE and ASF) the draft law with the new taxes and fiscal measures from the Ministry of Finance.
Romania Journal
