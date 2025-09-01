Government Assumes Responsibility on Five Key Reform Bills

The joint session of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate for the Government’s assumption of responsibility is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The deadline for submitting amendments is Monday at 9:00 a.m. On Monday at 12:00 p.m., the coalition will debate the amendments submitted by MPs to the package of laws on which the Government will assume responsibility, and at 4:00 p.m. a Government meeting is scheduled to adopt the agreed amendments.

According to the program, in the first joint session the Government will assume responsibility before Parliament on the draft law amending and supplementing certain regulations concerning service pensions; in the second joint session on the draft law establishing measures in the healthcare sector; in the third joint session on the draft amending and supplementing Government Emergency Ordinance no. 109/2011 on corporate governance of state-owned enterprises.

In the fourth joint session, the Government will assume responsibility for the draft law aimed at streamlining the activity of certain autonomous administrative authorities, and in the fifth session for the draft law establishing measures for the recovery and efficiency of public resources, as well as for amending and supplementing certain regulations.

On Friday, the Government adopted the draft laws for which it will assume responsibility in Parliament. The Constitution, in Article 114, stipulates that the Executive may assume responsibility before the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, in a joint session, on a program, a general policy statement, or a draft law. The Government is dismissed if a motion of no confidence is filed within three days of presenting the program, policy statement, or draft law, and is subsequently passed. If the Government is not dismissed or no motion of no confidence is filed, the draft law presented—amended or supplemented, as the case may be, with the Government’s accepted amendments—is considered adopted.

The procedures necessary to finalize the process forced the Head of Government to cancel the meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen , who is on a one-day visit to Romania today.